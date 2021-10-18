Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,287 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 270.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 15.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

