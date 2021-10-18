Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €147.35 ($173.35) on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €152.65 ($179.59). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €145.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

