Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.87

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 900201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

DLAKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

