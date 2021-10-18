Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.87

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 900201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

