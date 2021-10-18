Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.20 ($27.29).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.53 ($19.44) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a 50-day moving average of €17.72 and a 200 day moving average of €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

