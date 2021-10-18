Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.00

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$8.88, with a volume of 16863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXT shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.54.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$572.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.87.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$173.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.65 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.087 dividend. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.