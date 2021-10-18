DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $210.54 or 0.00338404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $17,550.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00066151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00100273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.61 or 0.99870711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.85 or 0.06027335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023634 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

