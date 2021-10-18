DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.59 Million

Analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to announce $29.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.75 million and the lowest is $29.42 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $114.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.55 million to $115.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $126.02 million, with estimates ranging from $125.93 million to $126.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:DHX opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $248.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

