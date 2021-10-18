Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.24.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock opened at $108.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $114.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.