Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

DRNA stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

