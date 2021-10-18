DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.16% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $551,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $119.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

