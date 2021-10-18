Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.1% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $146.69. 3,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.