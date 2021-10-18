Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.55% of Insperity worth $54,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,976 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500,366 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 216,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 99,573 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,827 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSP opened at $117.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.24 and a 12 month high of $122.01.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

