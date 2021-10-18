Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $56.76 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,699,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $56,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in UBS Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in UBS Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

NYSE:UBS opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

