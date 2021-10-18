Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 131,129 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,374,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 131,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Meritor were worth $55,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTOR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.09. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

