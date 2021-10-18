Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 143,071 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,287,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Banc of California worth $57,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,584,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth $5,997,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 30.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 257,788 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 44.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 216,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANC opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $967.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

