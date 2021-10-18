Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 36,081 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.47% of Spire worth $54,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 341,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,646,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Spire by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Spire by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spire by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Spire by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

