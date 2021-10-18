Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 90,481 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.64% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $57,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 188,799 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $7,623,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 116,143 shares during the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 67.7% in the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 275,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 111,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 120.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

