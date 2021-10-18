Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.