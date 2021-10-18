Divisar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,053 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean accounts for 8.9% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $26,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $44.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,341.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

