Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Divisar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,753 shares during the period. Bonanza Creek Energy comprises 3.2% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BCEI opened at $53.57 on Monday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

