DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in September

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 236.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKSHF opened at $77.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.40. DKSH has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $77.75.

Get DKSH alerts:

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.