DMM: Governance 1-Day Volume Tops $1.20 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00198149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00089417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

