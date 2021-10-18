Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 86,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,954. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.