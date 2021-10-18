DREP Price Hits $1.96 on Major Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00198574 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00089178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009571 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

