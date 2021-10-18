DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.45.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.