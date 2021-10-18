DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.45.
DTE Energy stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14.
In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
