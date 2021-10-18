Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the September 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 506.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

DYNDF opened at $30.50 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.