Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Down 34.0% in September

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 201,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

EFT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

