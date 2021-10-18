Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Down 34.0% in September

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 201,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
EFT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $15.73.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
