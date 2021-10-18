Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Up 42.6% in September

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the September 15th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

EFR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.19. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,965. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.