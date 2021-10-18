EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EDRVF. Citigroup downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.86 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis stock remained flat at $$24.86 during trading hours on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.