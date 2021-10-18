EJF Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of CBTX worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CBTX by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CBTX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the first quarter worth about $1,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

CBTX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,230. CBTX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $657.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.01.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

