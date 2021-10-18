EJF Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,074 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

HAFC traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,573. The company has a market cap of $616.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

