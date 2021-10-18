EJF Capital LLC Has $8.53 Million Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,282 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 128,115 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,272. The company has a market capitalization of $501.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

