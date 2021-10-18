EJF Capital LLC Lowers Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,534 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned 4.48% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 278,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.50. 2,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

