EJF Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 84,440 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 103,144 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

BHLB traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

