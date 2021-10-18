Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636,811 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $379,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

