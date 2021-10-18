Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to announce sales of $2.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.70 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $30.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $585.15 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $619.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELMS shares. Cowen started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. 454,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

