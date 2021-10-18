Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 65,230 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.78.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile (NYSE:EOCW)

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

