Elrond Price Reaches $238.41 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $4.67 billion and approximately $76.43 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $238.41 or 0.00383251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00090670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012673 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00035298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,579,052 coins and its circulating supply is 19,602,289 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

