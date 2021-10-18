Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.18.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CSFB set a C$55.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$52.92. The firm has a market cap of C$106.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.75.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1505967 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

