Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.70.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$11.94.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -8.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

