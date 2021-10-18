Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 15,415 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,596 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Gap were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in The Gap by 15.8% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,326,000 after buying an additional 358,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 106,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 215.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,931 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gap stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

