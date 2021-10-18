Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.04 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5,686.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of G. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

G stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

