Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $190.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

