Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 585 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $136.79 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.46.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.