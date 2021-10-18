ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Sells $328,470.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $328,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elaine D. Marion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of ePlus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $161,927.99.

Shares of PLUS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.17. 28,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $111.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ePlus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUS has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

