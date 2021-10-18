Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $78.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.72.

EQGPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.35 price objective (down from C$87.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

EQGPF stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.08.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

