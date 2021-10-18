Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 591,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

