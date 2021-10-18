Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 66.0% in September

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EBKDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.87.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

