Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Essent Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ESNT stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.